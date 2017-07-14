After Hurricane Matthew, many victims in Haiti feel abandoned

More Videos 1:35 Former U.N. Haiti chief Valdés talks about Latin America's role in the country Pause 1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 2:32 Rebuilding a nation brick-by-brick in a climate change era 1:23 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media 1:18 Dolphins' Rashad Jones talks about his interception 1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listen to himself on coaching decisions 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:50 Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 1:19 Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park 1:21 Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Revisiting Port-Salut after Hurricane Matthew In Oct. 2016, Hurricane Matthew devastated the southern Haiti hitting Port-Salut especially hard. Nearly a year after the storm, the area is still struggling to rebuild. In Oct. 2016, Hurricane Matthew devastated the southern Haiti hitting Port-Salut especially hard. Nearly a year after the storm, the area is still struggling to rebuild. Jacqueline Charles Miami Herald

