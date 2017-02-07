Haiti swears in a new president after nearly two years of political crisis

2:05 Zak the Baker opens new kosher deli in Wynwood Pause

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

1:08 Goran Dragic says Heat 'can get better'

1:47 Preparation for inauguration of Haiti's new President Jovenel Moise

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

2:40 Welcome back: Huberdeau, Barkov lead Florida Panthers to win over Anaheim

2:35 New England Patriots RB James White enjoys Walt Disney World parade