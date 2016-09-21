Guantánamo

September 21, 2016 6:46 PM

Guantánamo Periodic Review Guide

DETAINEES ELIGIBLE FOR REVIEW

In March 2011, President Barack Obama ordered the Pentagon to set up annual review boards for those captives not yet cleared for release, and not charged with a crime at the detention center at Guantánamo Bay. Here is the status of that effort as of Dec. 21, 2016:

1. Good To Go

 

Sixteen cleared for release through the Periodic Review Board process, with security guarantees. At right, Yemeni Ghaleb Bihani, from one of at least three sets of brothers held at Guantánamo. He was approved for transfer in May 2014.

NAME

CITIZEN

CLEARED

ARRIVED

ISN

Ghaleb Nassar al Bihani

Yemen

05/15/14

06/20/02

128

Mustafa al Shamiri

Yemen

01/12/16

06/12/02

434

Salem Ahmad bin Kanad *

Yemen

05/05/16

01/20/02

131

Bostan Karim

Afghanistan

06/02/16

03/06/03

975

Mohammed Ghanem

Yemen

07/06/16

01/11/02

44

Abdul Latif Nasir

Morocco

07/11/16

05/03/02

244

Abdul Zahir (T)

Afghanistan

07/11/16

10/27/02

753

Ravil Mingazov (T)

Russia

07/21/16

10/18/02

702

Musab Omar Ali al Madhwani

Yemen

07/28/16

10/28/02

839

Hayl Aziz al Maythali

Yemen

08/01/16

10/28/02

840

Sufiyan Barhoumi (T)

Algeria

08/09/16

06/18/02

694

Haji Wali Muhammad

Afghanistan

09/26/16

05/00/02

560

Jubran Qahtani (T)

Saudi

10/25/16

08/05/02

696

Salman Yahya Hassan Mohammed Rabei’i *

Yemen

12/01/16

06/01/02

508

Yassin Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim *

Yemen

12/08/16

01/05/02

522

Muhammed al Ansi *

Yemen

12/09/16

01/16/02

29

KEY: ISN=internment serial number; *=looked at more than once by the Periodic Review Board; T=designated by 2009 Guantánamo Review Task Force as possible trial candidate.

2. Precleared, No Review

 

Seven captives were cleared by a 2009-2010 task force for release with security arrangements, and don’t need their cases heard by the Periodic Review Board. At left, Yemeni Muideen Adeen al Sattar, whose citizenship is not known. A leaked 2008 prison profile says he was born in Dubai, the UAE, and thought to be a citizen of Pakistan, Burma and the UAE, although apparently none claimed him.

NAME

CLEARED

CITIZEN

ARRIVED

ISN

Ridah Bin Saleh al Yazidi

By 01/22/10

Tunisia

1/11/02

38

Abdullah Yahia Yusif al Shibli

By 01/22/10

Yemen

2/07/02

240

Muideen Adeen al Sattar

By 01/22/10

unknown

2/09/02

309

Mohammed Bwazir, spurned resettlement

By 01/22/10

Yemen

5/05/02

440

Muhammad Ahmad Said Haydar

By 01/22/10

Yemen

5/03/02

498

Walid Said Bin Said Zaid

By 01/22/10

Yemen

5/03/02

550

Tawfiq al Bihani

By 01/22/10

Yemen

2/06/03

893

3. Forever Prisoners

 

Twenty-six captives have gone before the Periodic Review Board and were evaluated to be too dangerous to release. Thirteen of them were at one time considered candidates for trial, but were never charged. At right, Moath al Alwi, whose military advocate protested a glitch at his hearing, and was granted reconsideration and a new, full hearing on Nov. 10.

NAME

CITIZEN

HEARING

DECISION

ARRIVED

ISN

LATEST

REVIEW

Uthman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Uthman

Yemen

05/26/16

01/16/02

27

12/15/16 *

Moath al Alwi

Yemen

10/26/15

01/16/02

28

11/10/16 *

Mohammed al Qahtani (T)

Saudi

07/18/16

02/13/02

63

01/04/17

Khalid Ahmad Qasim

Yemen

03/06/15

05/01/02

242

12/01/16

Suhayl Abdul Anam al Sharabi (T)

Yemen

03/31/16

05/05/02

569

09/21/16

Ghassan al Sharbi (T)

Saudi

07/27/16

06/19/02

682

01/25/17

Abdul Razak Ali (T)

Algeria

07/06/16

06/19/02

685

01/18/17

Ismael Ali Faraj al Bakush

Libya

08/15/16

08/05/02

708

02/08/17

Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah (called Said Nashir)

Yemen

11/21/16

10/28/02

841

12/08/16

Omar Mohammed Ali al-Rammah

Yemen

08/22/16

05/09/03

1017

11/10/16 *

Saifullah Paracha (T)

Pakistan

04/07/16

09/19/04

1094

09/28/16

Sanad Ali Yislam al Kazimi

Yemen

06/09/16

09/19/04

1453

11/03/16 *

Hassan bin Attash (T)

Yemen

10/11/16

09/19/04

1456

Abdu Ali al Hajj Sharqawi (T)

Yemen

04/14/16

09/19/04

1457

11/01/16 *

Abdul Rahim Gulam Rabbani (T)

Pakistan

08/08/16

09/19/04

1460

02/01/17

Mohammed Ahmed Rabbani (T)

Pakistan

10/03/16

09/19/04

1461

Abdulsalam al Hela

Yemen

06/22/16

09/19/04

1463

12/14/16

Haroon al Afghani

Afghan

07/14/16

06/22/07

3148

01/11/17

Zayn al Abdeen al Hussein (T)

Palestine

09/22/16

09/04/06

10016

Mustafa Abu Faraj al Libi (T)

Libya

09/16/16

09/04/06

10017

Riduan Isomuddin (T)

Indonesia

09/19/16

09/04/06

10019

Mohd Farik Bin Amin (T)

Malaysia

09/15/16

09/04/06

10021

Mohammed Bashir bin Lap (T)

Malaysia

09/15/16

09/04/06

10022

Hassan Guleed

Somalia

09/29/16

09/04/06

10023

Abdul Malik

Kenya

06/09/16

03/23/07

10025

11/30/16

Muhammed Rahim al Afghani

Afghanistan

09/19/16

03/14/08

10029

KEY: T=Designated by 2009 Guantánamo Review Task Force as possible trial candidate.

*Granted full hearing review

4. Cleared And Gone

 

Twenty-two captives have been cleared through the Periodic Review Board Process and released. At left, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, once considered a candidate for prosecution, was repatriated to Mauritania on Oct. 17, 2016.

NAME

CITIZEN

RELEASED

CLEARED

ARRIVED

ISN

Fawzi al Odah (FP)

Kuwait

Repatriated 11/15/14

07/14/15

02/13/02

232

Mohammed al Zahrani (FP)

Saudi

Repatriated 11/21/14

10/03/14

08/05/02

713

Abdul Rahman Shalabi (FP)

Saudi

Repatriated 9/22/15

06/15/15

01/11/02

42

Ali Ahmad al-Razihi (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 11/15/15

04/23/14

01/11/02

45

Fayez al Kandari * (FP)

Kuwait

Repatriated 1/8/16

09/08/15

05/01/02

552

Muhammed al Shamrani * (FP)

Saudi

Repatriated 1/11/16

11/11/15

01/16/02

195

Tariq el Sawah (T)

Egypt

To Bosnia 1/21/16

02/12/15

05/06/02

535

Omar Khalif (FP)

Libya

To Senegal 4/3/16

08/20/15

08/05/02

695

Mashur al Sabri (FP)

Yemen

To Saudi 4/16/16

04/17/15

05/01/02

324

Abdel Malik Wahab al Rahabi * (FP)

Yemen

To Montenegro 6/22/16

12/05/14

01/11/02

37

Mansoor Abdul Rahman al Dayfi (FP)

Yemen

To Serbia 6/09/16

10/28/15

02/09/02

441

Mahmud al Mujahid (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

11/20/13

01/11/02

31

Saeed Ahmed Sarem Jarabh (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

03/05/15

02/11/02

235

Mohammed Kamin (T)

Afghanistan

To UAE 8/14/16

09/28/15

09/19/04

1045

Zahir Omar Hamis bin Hamdoun (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

01/12/16

05/05/02

576

Haji Hamdullah (FP)

Afghanistan

To UAE 8/14/16

02/11/16

11/21/03

1119

Majid Mahmud Abdu Ahmed (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

02/18/16

01/16/02

41

Ayub Murshid Ali Salih (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

03/23/16

10/28/02

836

Obaidullah (T)

Afghanistan

To UAE 8/14/16

05/19/16

10/28/02

762

Bashir Nasir Ali al-Marwalah (FP)

Yemen

To UAE 8/14/16

05/31/16

10/28/02

837

Mohamedou Ould Slahi (T)

Mauritania

Repatriated 10/17/16

07/14/16

08/05/02

760

Shawqi Awad Balzuhair

Yemen

To Cape Verde 12/03/16

07/11/16

10/28/02

838

KEY: FP=once considered an indefinite detainee, or Forever Prisoner;

T=once considered for possible trial;

*=looked at more than once by board.

NO PERIODIC REVIEW DETAINEES

Some Guantánamo detainees didn’t get or are not entitled to board review. Here is a breakdown of their three categories:

1. Gone Without Review

 

Seven of the original forever prisoners left without Periodic Review Board consideration. In 2009-10 a federal task force designated 48 indefinite detainees deemed ineligible for trial but too dangerous to release and entitled to periodic review. Two died before the board was ever set up and five were traded for the release of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. At right, Mullah Norullah Noori, one of those traded without review.

NAME

CITIZEN

RELEASED

SENT TO

WHY

ISN

Abdul Haq Wasiq

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

4

Mullah Norullah Noori

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

6

Mullah Mohammed Fazl

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

7

Mohammed Nabi

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

832

Khairullah Khairkhwa

Afghanistan

05/31/14

Qatar

Bergdahl swap

579

Haji Nassim aka Inayatullah

Afghanistan

05/18/11

Afghanistan

Died

10028

Awal Gul

Afghanistan

02/01/11

Afghanistan

Died

782

2. Charged, No Review

 

Ten captives are charged at the war court and are not entitled to go before the Periodic Review Board. At left, Pakistani citizen Majid Khan, who was educated in suburban Baltimore and pleaded guilty to being a courier of money used in an al-Qaida affiliate’s bombing at the J.W. Marriott in Jakarta, Indonesia.

NAME

CITIZEN

CHARGED

ARRIVED

ISN

Ali Hamza al Bahlul

Yemen

11/03/08^

1/11/02

39

Ahmed Haza al Darbi

Saudi

2/20/14

8/05/02

768

Majid Khan

Pakistan

2/29/12

9/04/06

10020

Khalid Sheik Mohammed

Pakistan

5/05/12

9/04/06

10024

Walid bin Attash

Yemen

5/05/12

9/04/06

10014

Ramzi bin al Shibh

Yemen

5/05/12

9/04/06

10013

Ammar al Baluchi

Pakistan

5/05/12

9/04/06

10018

Mustafa al Hawsawi

Saudi

5/05/12

9/04/06

10011

Abd al Rahim al Nashiri

Saudi

11/09/11

9/04/06

10015

Abd al Hadi al Iraqi

Iraq

6/18/14

4/27/07

10026

KEY: ^= Convicted, serving life. Under appeal.

Three other captives were repatriated without Periodic Review Board hearings under military commissions plea agreements during the period when the Pentagon was setting up the Periodic Review Boards: Ibrahim al Qosi and Noor Uthman Mohammed to Sudan in July 2012 and December 2013 respectively and Omar Khadr to Canada in September 2012.

About the Periodic Review Board

The PRB decision-making panel consists of one senior official from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State as well as a representative of the Joint Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Its administrative wing, the Periodic Review Secretariat, maintains a website that posts limited unclassified information about the detainees it’s reviewing.

