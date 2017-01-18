Guantánamo captive who wants to open a pizza parlor in Algiers loses pre-Trump bid for release

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause

0:54 Federal medical marijuana patient champions drug's use

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners