White House concedes it won’t close Guantánamo after all

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral Pause

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

3:59 Pot and the presidency