Oman says it has received 10 Guantánamo captives

The Arabian Sea nation of Oman said Monday it took in 10 Guantánamo captives for temporary resettlement.
A brief announcement from the Omani News Agency quoted “a responsible source at the Foreign Ministry” in Muscat as saying Sultan Qaboos Bin Said agreed to take in the men “in consideration to their humanitarian situation.”
There was no immediate word from the Pentagon.
If confirmed, the latest transfer from the remote base in southeast Cuba would reduce the detainee population to 45. It would also mean Oman has taken in 30 captives for the Obama administration, which is in a final push to downsize the detention center population before President Barack Obama leaves office on Friday.
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted two weeks ago for a cessation in transfers, a request the Obama White House has rejected.
The Omani News Agency, run by thee Sultanate’s Ministry of Information, did not identify the 10 men who were sent there.
