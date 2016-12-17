Guantánamo in twilight of Obama administration

The flag was flying at half staff for John Glenn on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Camp 6 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
A detainee holds up a piece of artwork with a question mark punctuated with a lock instead of a dot inside his communal cell on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military.
Courtesy JASON LEOPOLD
Vice News
Reporters from Germany, the UK, Turkey, and the United States photograph outside the detainee medical center and psychiatric ward on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
Guantánamo prison staff showed media a copy of ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’ on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, as part of their display of books available to captives in a photo that was approved for release by the U.S. military at the U.S. Navy base in southeast Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
The flag was flying at half staff for John Glenn on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Camp 6 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
Respect was the value of the week in the Detention Center Zone on Dec. 10, 2016 during a media visit at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
A display of some of the items low-value detainees get to keep in their cell at Camp 6 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
Navy Capt. John Filostrat, spokesman for the detention center, answers reporters questions at the war court compound, Camp Justice on Dec. 8, 2016, in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
A sign points the direction of the war court compound, Camp Justice, on Dec. 7, 2016, in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
The steel bunk, toilet and sink once welded inside were gone on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, from this cell in Camp 5 on Alpha Block, which is being converted into a mental health ward and health clinic for low-value detainees at the adjacent Camp 6 lockup at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
The flag was flying at half staff for John Glenn on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Camp 6 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
A guard checks beneath the van of a contractor bringing lunch to low-value detainees at Camp 6 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military at the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
A detainee examines a Thermos-style container of dinner on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Camp 6 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com
An MP secures the gate at one of the Sally Ports in Camp 5, a maximum security facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, on Feb. 15, 2006, in a photo released by the detention center.
PETTY OFFICER BRIEN AHO
U.S. NAVY
Army Col. Steve Gabavics, the warden, told media on Dec. 10, 2016 during a visit that he would like “the story to be told how great our soldiers are here on the ground.”
CAROL ROSENBERG
crosenberg@miamiherald.com