Guantánamo prisoner says Saudi ‘royal’ recruited him before 9/11

An accused al-Qaida bomb-maker at the U.S. base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, who went to college in Arizona told U.S. officials this summer that he believed an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family was part of an effort to recruit him for violent extremist acts before the 9/11, attacks, according to a newly released transcript.
Ghassan Abdallah al-Sharbi, 41, said a religious figure in Saudi Arabia used the term “your highness” during a telephone conversation with a man, just before urging Sharbi to return to the U.S. and take part in a plot against the U.S. that would involve learning to fly a plane.
The statement is convoluted and lacks important details.
The Sept. 11 commission found there was no evidence to indicate that the Saudi government as an institution or Saudi senior officials individually had supported the attacks, and the kingdom’s government has consistently denied it had any role in the plot.
It was early 2001, and Sharbi had only recently returned from the United States, where he had taken some flight school courses in Phoenix with two men who would become hijackers in the 9/11 attacks. The Saudi was captured in Pakistan on March 28, 2002 and got to Guantánamo June 19 that year.
Sharbi described the conversation in June to the Periodic Review Board, a Washington, D.C., based inter-agency panel that meets Guantánamo prisoners by video link to decide if they can be released. The Pentagon on Thursday posted a transcript, with parts blacked out, on the website of the board, which is made up of representatives from the Departments of Justice, State, Homeland Security, Defense, the National Director of Intelligence and the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.
The statement is convoluted and lacks important details, such as whether the “religious figure” might be close to any Saudi officials. It does not indicate who the Saudi royal might be. The term can be used for thousands of members of the Saudi royal family. Sharbi said he never met the man.
Sharbi also appears to be struggling with illness. He tells the board he had just come from the detainee hospital, is “really exhausted, and nauseous and lethargic,” and uses what is described as a “manual breathing device.”
The prisoner spoke to U.S. board over the summer by video link to the Washington, D.C., area.
His statement adds to a list of suggestive but hardly definitive clues about possible involvement by members of the Saudi establishment in the Sept. 11 attacks, in which 17 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi.
The Saudi Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the Sharbi transcript. In the past, the Saudis have pointed to the 9/11 Commission, FBI investigations and other probes that found no Saudi government or royal family involvement in the attacks.
Those denials have not ended speculation about possible Saudi involvement. Congress recently approved legislation that would allow 9/11 families to sue the kingdom for any role in the plot.
Sharbi says he listened as the “religious figure” spoke to the man — whom Sharbi believes was a royal — as they discussed Sharbi’s qualifications for returning to the U.S. for jihad. “I remember, ‘yes, your highness, yes your highness,’ and he was talking to him about me,” Sharbi said.
Saudi Arabia has battled with al-Qaida over the years, but there have been consistent allegations, including by Guantánamo prisoners, of financial and other support by officials and members of the royal family for al-Qaida-linked charities, said terrorism consultant Evan Kohlmann, who reviewed the 28-page transcript at the request of The Associated Press.
“The Saudi royal family is quite large and diverse, and it is no secret that various members were once reputed for their patronage of Islamist causes and charities,” Kohlmann said. “In that light, it is hardly ridiculous that Sharbi would have encountered a Saudi royal who sympathized with al-Qaida and Osama Bin Laden.” Bin Laden was a Saudi citizen.
The board declared the U.S.-educated Ghassan Sharbi too dangerous to release.
The prisoner’s candor about his health also may add to what is otherwise a plausible allegation, said Max Abrahms, an assistant political science professor at Northeastern University who studies terrorism. Abrahms also reviewed the transcript.
“He is very open that he is really struggling physically, that he’s exhausted, that he has been under serious medication,” Abrahms said. “But on the other hand it lends additional credibility to his statement because it’s not very deliberate and not memorized.”
A Guantánamo spokesman, Navy Capt. John Filostrat, said the military does not disclose details about detainees’ health. “Overall, the general health of detainees is good,” he said.
Sharbi attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, from 1999-2000, according to his January intelligence profile.
In the transcript, the prisoner described living with various Americans, including a Phoenix police officer, in Arizona and California before returning to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2000.
After telling the “religious figure” that he had some practice on a flight simulator and could learn to fly more easily than others, Sharbi says he agreed to return to the U.S and they began to discuss details. But Sharbi never went, for reasons that are unclear in the transcript.
The review board profile says Sharbi went to Afghanistan in the summer of 2001, trained with al-Qaida and then went to Pakistan, where he learned how to make remote-controlled explosive devices and teach the skill to others. He was captured there in a house with Abu Zubaydah, whom the U.S. has called an al-Qaida “facilitator.” He is also held at Guantánamo.
When captured, the FBI found a buried a cache of documents nearby, including an envelope from the Saudi Embassy in Washington that contained Sharbi’s flight certificate, according to a document known as File 17, which was declassified earlier this year and names people the hijackers were in contact with in the United States before the attacks, including diplomats of the kingdom.
In July, the review board declared him too dangerous to release from Guantánamo, where he is among 61 prisoners. Twenty are approved for release to security assurances that satisfy Secretary of Defense Ash Carter.
Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.
Comments