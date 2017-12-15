Baby boy in critical condition after being shot near Southland Mall

Miami-Dade police are responding to a shooting in a residential area just blocks away from U.S, 1 and Southland Mall.
Police say the shooting occurred near Southwest 214th Street and Southwest 114th Court in South Dade.
According to a police spokesman, a toddler was shot and airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The baby boy, who has yet to be identified, is in critical condition.
It is unclear if there were any other injuries. Additional details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.
