Miami-Dade County

Baby boy in critical condition after being shot near Southland Mall

By Monique O. Madan And Lance Dixon

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 15, 2017 08:03 PM

Miami-Dade police are responding to a shooting in a residential area just blocks away from U.S, 1 and Southland Mall.

Police say the shooting occurred near Southwest 214th Street and Southwest 114th Court in South Dade.

According to a police spokesman, a toddler was shot and airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The baby boy, who has yet to be identified, is in critical condition.

It is unclear if there were any other injuries. Additional details about the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

    Tom Carroll and Heroine Ricketts in their front yard in Miami Shores on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. The couple had to dig up their large vegetable garden in their front lawn after the Village of Miami Shores said their edible plants were not allowed in the front lawn.

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard
Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case
Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare 1:13

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

View More Video