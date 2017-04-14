Middle school teacher wanted on child pornography charges commits suicide in Nashville

Corey Perry, the youth basketball coach and Palm Beach County middle school teacher on the run from child pornography charges, reportedly committed suicide in a rundown Nashville motel Friday.
The FBI released a statement Friday afternoon, “During the investigation of this matter in the Nashville, TN, area this afternoon, FBI agents approached an individual for questioning when the individual took his own life,” but were waiting for local Nashville police to make the identification. The Tennessean reported Friday afternoon that local police identified the body at the Delux Inn as Perry, 33.
Just Thursday, the FBI announced a reward of $25,000 for information leading to Perry’s arrest and conviction. The agency also said it believed Perry was in the Nashville area, where he had relatives.
Law enforcement lost track of Perry after last seeing him March 26 in Fort Lauderdale. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him two days later on charges of producing child pornography, receiving child pornography and enticement, charges that sent chills through those who knew Perry as a teacher at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, or as a boys basketball coach. Perry coached teams in tournaments throughout South Florida, so was known in Broward and Miami-Dade as well as Palm Beach.
