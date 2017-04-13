FBI puts up money to find fugitive former teacher, coach facing child-porn charges

The FBI announced a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a former middle school teacher indicted on child pornography charges.
But the agency believes Corey Perry, 33, has left South Florida.
The agency stated Thursday it believes Perry is near relatives in the Nashville area. The former teacher at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens was last seen March 26 in Fort Lauderdale. He’s been on the lam, officially, since a federal arrest warrant was issued March 28 on charges of producing child pornography, receiving child pornography and enticement.
Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa said at a March 29 news conference the electronics seized from Perry’s West Palm Beach home in a search warrant showed some of his victims were Palm Beach County Schools students.
The morning before Avossa spoke, FBI agents began banging on doors from Palm Beach County down to Miami-Dade County, where Perry coached tweens and teens in basketball tournaments. His rental car was found April 7 in Fort Lauderdale, unlocked with keys in the ignition.
Perry is 5-8, 275 pounds with a shaved head. The FBI wants anyone who knows where Perry might be or who has had social-media contact with him to call 754-703-2000 or the local police department. Parents and guardians are asked to save the devices through which Perry might have made any social-media or electronic contact with their children.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
