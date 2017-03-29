He used to teach middle school. He’s missing and wanted on child pornography charges

The FBI released photos Wednesday of a Palm Beach County middle school teacher wanted on child pornography charges.
The search reached down into Miami-Dade for former Palm Beach Gardens’ H.L. Watkins Middle School teacher Corey Perry, 33. The five-foot-eight, 275-pound Perry hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. Friday in West Palm Beach, where he lives. A federal arrest warrant for producing child pornography, receiving child pornography and enticement was issued for him Tuesday.
The FBI wants anyone who knows where Perry might be or has had social media contact with him to call 754-703-2000 or the local police department. Parents and guardians are asked to save the devices through which Perry might have made any social media or electronic contact with their children.
Perry also used coached middle school basketball teams in the community.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
