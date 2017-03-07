Davie’s Posnack Jewish Day School evacuated after phone threat

A Davie Jewish Day School was evacuated Tuesday after a phone threat against the school, the latest in a nationwide series of anonymous telephoned threats to Jewish schools and community centers.
#DaviePolice are on scene of a bomb threat at the #JCC. #PIO will address the media at SW 58 street and Pine Island Road. #BreakingNews— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 7, 2017
The David Posnack Jewish Day School was evacuated for a bogus bomb threat on the Feb 27, part of a fifth wave of such threats across the country in two months. The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI announced a civil-rights investigation into the threats, but declined to discuss whether they were coordinated.
Davie police, who characterized it as a bomb threat, are on scene at the day school. Parents have been told not to come to campus, and school is not canceled.
On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio sent a letter to the administration asking for “swift action” to deter the anonymous phone threats. It was co-signed by every senator and sent to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey.
“We are concerned that the number of incidents is accelerating and failure to address and deter these threats will place innocent people at risk and threaten the financial viability of JCCs, many of which are institutions in their communities. Your Departments can provide crucial assistance by helping JCCs, Jewish Day Schools and Synagogues improve their physical security, deterring threats from being made, and investigating and prosecuting those making these threats or who may seek to act on these threats on the future,” the senators wrote.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments