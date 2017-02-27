Wasserman Schultz and police to discuss response to anti-Semitic acts

U.S. lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz is joining Monday morning with one of Broward’s top cops to discuss efforts to combat a wave of anti-Semitic acts.
Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, is holding a news conference at her Sunrise office alongside Broward Sheriff’s Office Undersecretary Col. Steve Kinsey to discuss the safety of Jewish organizations amid a spate of hate crimes. The event comes the day after swastikas were scratched into cars overnight on Miami Beach, and following a series of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers in South Florida and across the country.
Last week, she was one of more than 150 lawmakers who signed a letter written by U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department to quash a rise in Anti-Semitic incidents, many of them at Jewish Community Centers.
“In the first two months of 2017 alone, there have been 68 incidents targeting 53 JCCs in 26 states, according to JCC Association of North America. A number of JCCs, such as the Roth Family Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando, have received multiple threats,” Murphy’s letter stated, adding: “The individuals who make these calls no doubt recognize that bomb threats, particularly when repeated, can compromise and even destroy a JCC’s financial future.”
South Florida has not been spared.
The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center dealt with two bomb threats last month, including one on Jan. 9, when the Dave & Mary Alper JCC in Kendall was also threatened and evacuated. On Feb. 16, someone called in a bomb threat to the Israeli consulate in downtown Miami.
Last year, the FBI says the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center was the subject of a planned terror attack last year by James Medina, accused of trying to blow up the religious institution. Medina has yet to face trial. Rabbi Jonathan Berkun, of the Aventura center, will be at Monday’s press conference.
This is the chaos that ensues after bomb threat at #JCC in #Davie #Florida. pic.twitter.com/ytpfRfdsNl— Morris Massre - משה (@shoelessmoe) February 27, 2017
On Monday, a Jewish day school in Davie was evacuated after a threat, according to reports.
This month has also seen acts of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia and in a St. Louis suburb.
The spate of incidents have recently drawn response from President Donald Trump, who — amid criticism from some who believe he hasn’t done enough to condemn anti-Semitism — called the threats to JCCs “horrible” and “painful,” and said they serve as a reminder that more must be done to root out bigotry in the country. Vice President Mike Pence told the Republican Jewish Coalition Friday that “hatred and anti-Semitism have no place in American society.”
Schultz, who is Jewish and serves a district with a large Jewish constituency, says she is holding the press conference to “discuss the rise in these heinous acts and discuss possible solutions to combat anti-Semitism, and legislative ways to keep Jewish organizations safe.”
Comments