Miami Beach police investigating after reports of swastikas on cars

Miami Beach detectives are investigating after receiving reports that several cars were marked with swastikas not far from the Bayshore Municipal Golf Course, police confirmed.
Police said that there were several officers, detectives and crime scene units investigating near 28th Street and Prairie Avenue.
It was not immediately known how many cars had been vandalized or whether the offensive symbols were painted or etched onto the cars.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
