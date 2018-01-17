Man arrested in the shooting and robbery of off-duty Doral police officer

Miami-Dade police announced late Wednesday they arrested a man in the armed robbery and shooting of an off-duty Doral police officer in the driveway of his Palmetto Bay home.
Kionne Bell, 22, was being held in jail with no bond on charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery on person 65 years or older and armed burglary.
Late Tuesday night, veteran police officer Lt. Gary King, 70, was returning to his home in Palmetto Bay after having dinner with his wife. They were were accosted in their driveway.
Police believed they had been followed and the robbers didn’t know King was an officer. His wife was thrown to the ground and he was shot in the arm. King was transported to Jackson Memorial South.
Never miss a local story.
Early Wednesday, Doral Police Chief Donald De Lucca said King, who is a commander in Doral’s traffic unit, underwent surgery and was doing OK.
Police are looking for at least one other person in the incident, which happened in the 800 block of Southwest 139th Terrace. The suspects fled in a red four-door Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments