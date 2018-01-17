Cop shot in driveway noticed suspicious car, thought all was clear, police say

As Gary King and his wife made their way home from dinner Tuesday night, the veteran Doral cop thought a red Toyota Camry was tailing him. By the time he parked in the driveway of his Palmetto Bay home, the car was out of sight.
Once out of their car, the couple were confronted by two men. King’s wife was thrown to the ground, according to police, and King fought with one of the men, who eventually gained control of the officer’s gun.
A shot was fired, police said, and King, 70, was hit in the arm. It’s not clear if the bullet came from his weapon. The men also stole King’s wallet and watch before taking off, police believe, with two other men who were inside a parked four-door Toyota.
“They were ambushed,” Doral Police Chief Donald De Lucca said Wednesday. “He’s going to be OK, but he went through a long night and a long surgery.”
Within a few hours police had detained two men in a red Toyota whom they interviewed through the night. It wasn’t clear Wednesday if the men were still being interviewed by police, or had been released. By Wednesday afternoon, there had been no arrests. Police leery of tainting the investigation refused to divulge too much information.
“He actually observed a vehicle he thought was suspicious,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. “When he parked, it wasn’t there anymore. His wife had some minor injuries. They threw her to the ground.”
King, a commander in Doral’s traffic unit, began his career with Miami police in 1969. He joined the Miami-Dade police department in 1982 and served there through 2007. He has spent the past decade with Doral.
According to police and law enforcement sources, King and his wife had gone to Home Depot and then grabbed dinner at Outback Steakhouse near U.S. 1 and Southwest 136th Street. After dinner they headed to their Palmetto Bay home in the 800 block of Southwest 139th Terrace. They got home just before 10 p.m.
The shooting of an officer — even off-duty and likely a random act — created a high-alert for several nearby police departments who flooded the neighborhood east of U.S. 1 and just south of Pinecrest. King was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Community Hospital, where he underwent successful surgery, police said.
Police do not believe the shooters knew King was a police officer when they chose to follow him. Miami-Dade’s robbery unit is investigating the shooting.
“He was followed home and ambushed in his driveway,” Perez, the county police director, said during a press conference Wednesday. “We don’t want to divulge anything that is part of the case. But they [the suspects] were armed. At minimum, we know they had the officer’s gun. The number of shots and who fired what, that’s still being investigated.”
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
