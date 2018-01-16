Off-duty Doral police officer shot outside his Palmetto Bay home in armed robbery

An off-duty Doral police officer was shot in Palmetto Bay late Tuesday night during an armed robbery outside his home, according to Miami-Dade police.
The officer, Lt. Gary King was shot in the arm, according to Miami-Dade police. He was taken to Jackson South Hospital and is expected to be OK.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the shooting in the 8000 block of Southwest 139th Terrace after reports of an armed robbery, said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The officer, who had retired from Miami-Dade police and joined the Doral Police Department 10 years ago, had just returned home from running errands when he was accosted in his driveway by at least two armed robbers, police sources say.
The robbers most likely did not know he was a cop.
Zabaleta said King’s duty gun was taken.
He may have been followed home, police sources say. Miami-Dade police’s robbery unit is investigating.
Zabaleta said investigators were looking for a red four-door Toyota Camry that the robbers may have left in.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Breaking update: A Doral police captain identified the injured officer as Lt. Gary King — and said it appears he’ll be OK. Doral Officers now arriving at the hospital.— Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) January 17, 2018
Miami Herald Staff Writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.
