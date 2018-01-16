Doral police cars converged onto Palmetto Bay late Tuesday night after an off-duty Doral police officer was shot in the arm in the driveway of his home by at least one armed robber, police said.
Miami-Dade County

Off-duty Doral police officer shot outside his Palmetto Bay home in armed robbery

By Carli Teproff, Charles Rabin, Howard Cohen

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 16, 2018 11:09 PM

An off-duty Doral police officer was shot in Palmetto Bay late Tuesday night during an armed robbery outside his home, according to Miami-Dade police.

The officer, Lt. Gary King was shot in the arm, according to Miami-Dade police. He was taken to Jackson South Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Lieutenant-Gary-King-NEW
Doral police officer Lt. Gary King
City of Doral Police Department

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the shooting in the 8000 block of Southwest 139th Terrace after reports of an armed robbery, said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The officer, who had retired from Miami-Dade police and joined the Doral Police Department 10 years ago, had just returned home from running errands when he was accosted in his driveway by at least two armed robbers, police sources say.

The robbers most likely did not know he was a cop.

Zabaleta said King’s duty gun was taken.

He may have been followed home, police sources say. Miami-Dade police’s robbery unit is investigating.

Zabaleta said investigators were looking for a red four-door Toyota Camry that the robbers may have left in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Miami Herald Staff Writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.

