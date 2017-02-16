Bomb threat at building that includes Israeli consulate

Miami police investigated a Thursday afternoon bomb threat at the New World Tower, which houses the Israeli consulate.
Miami Beach’s Jewish Community Centers received bomb threats on Jan. 18 and, along with Alper Jewish Community Center and several other JCCs around the nation, on Jan. 9.
#TrafficAlert Southbound traffic on Biscayne Blvd. between NE 1st Street-NE 2nd Street is closed due to a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/Mbb27IzEJr— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 16, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.
