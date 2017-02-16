Downtown Miami

February 16, 2017 12:59 PM

Bomb threat at building that includes Israeli consulate

By David J. Neal

Miami police investigated a Thursday afternoon bomb threat at the New World Tower, which houses the Israeli consulate.

Miami Beach’s Jewish Community Centers received bomb threats on Jan. 18 and, along with Alper Jewish Community Center and several other JCCs around the nation, on Jan. 9.

