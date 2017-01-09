Bomb threats made at two Miami-Dade Jewish community centers

Two Miami-Dade Jewish community centers were evacuated Monday morning while police investigated bomb threats each received by phone.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says it evacuated 450 children and 70 adults at the Alper Jewish Community Center, 11155 SW 112th Ave. in Kendall, after the complex received a threatening call around 10:40 a.m.
While Miami-Dade police investigated that incident, Miami Beach police evacuated several people so K9 units could sweep the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center just north of 41st Street and Pine Tree Drive.
Miami Beach police gave the all-clear on that just after noon. The Alper threat received an all-clear after 1 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.
