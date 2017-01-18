JCC in Miami Beach evacuated for bomb threat — again

The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center has been evacuated after a bomb threat — the second in as many weeks.
The call came straight to the JCC building, off 41st Street and Pine Tree Drive, just before 10 a.m., Miami Beach police tweeted.
Update: Call received directly to MB JCC who then called @MiamiBeachPD at 9:54A. Building being evacuated. MB-K9 on scene as well.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 18, 2017
Police closed Pine Tree Drive from 41st to 43rd streets while they investigate.
On Jan 9, the Miami Beach JCC was involved in a nationwide series of bomb threats, stretching from Kendall to Tampa to New Jersey. No explosives were found.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
