Crime

January 18, 2017 10:18 AM

JCC in Miami Beach evacuated for bomb threat — again

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center has been evacuated after a bomb threat — the second in as many weeks.

The call came straight to the JCC building, off 41st Street and Pine Tree Drive, just before 10 a.m., Miami Beach police tweeted.

Police closed Pine Tree Drive from 41st to 43rd streets while they investigate.

On Jan 9, the Miami Beach JCC was involved in a nationwide series of bomb threats, stretching from Kendall to Tampa to New Jersey. No explosives were found.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos