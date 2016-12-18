Uber driver shoots and kills robber along causeway near Aventura Mall

An Uber driver fatally shot a robber early Sunday along a causeway near the Aventura Mall, police said.
The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, was not hurt in the violent robbery attempt at the Lehman Causeway, according to Aventura police. Neither was a passenger inside the Uber.
Two of the three robbers escaped. One was shot dead.
The chaos on the causeway, which links Sunny Isles Beach to Aventura, backed up westbound traffic into mid-morning Sunday as police investigated. The Aventura Mall, just to the north on Northeast 197th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, is expecting heavy shopping crowds for the Christmas rush.
Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis said shortly after an Uber driver picked up a passenger in his black Toyota Corolla around 5:50 a.m., a Dodge Caravan cut him off on the westbound access road next to the Lehman Causeway. A man emerged with two handguns drawn, ready to rob the Uber driver.
The Uber driver packed his own weaponry. Shots from his single gun hit the robber, who died on the scene. The Dodge Caravan sped away.
Police are interviewing the Uber driver, who had a permit to carry his gun, with charges are unlikely.
Traffic in the area east of Country Club Drive should be back to normal by late morning.
Over the past month, several victims have pulled guns on robbery suspects and shot them.
In November, a resident heard banging on his front door in Northeast Miami-Dade. He fired twice through the door, killing a man on the other side, as his wife and two young sons remained inside the home.
And earlier this month, a homeowner shot dead a burglary suspect in Miami’s Design District.
