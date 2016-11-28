Homeowner shoots and kills burglar. Two other suspected burglars arrested.

A burglar who was shot by a Sunrise homeowner died Monday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened at 4380 NW 103rd Terr. at early Monday.
Three people entered the occupied home in the Welleby Isles neighborhood, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The homeowner spotted the burglars and shot one of them, but the other two got away. They were later found and arrested, the station reported.
Police did not identify any of the burglars by Monday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
