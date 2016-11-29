Homeowner shoots intruder while woman and 2 boys in house

An intruder was shot by a homeowner early Tuesday at a North Miami-Dade home, according to police.
Detectives say a man arrived by car at a home at 14240 NW Second Ave. and began forcing his way into the house. He was then shot by the homeowner whose wife and 9- and 5-year-old boys were inside. The family was not hurt, police said.
The wounded 22-year-old suspect was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
On Monday, a homeowner in Sunrise shot and killed a burglar.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments