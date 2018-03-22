First responders honored at prayer service marking the time the FIU bridge collapsed

Exactly one week after the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapsed and killed six people, first responders were honored with a moment of silence Thursday afternoon .
The brief prayer service took place at precisely 1:47 p.m., the time the bridge at Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue collapsed last Thursday. The service was held just one block away from the bridge site.
Among those attending: Miami-Dade, Sweetwater, Doral, Miami and FIU police, as well as representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Fire and the FBI. FIU nursing students and medical personnel from nearby hospitals also were there.
“Everybody that was here came together in unified command and responded heroically to save lives,” Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz told the Miami Herald. “As of today, we are also here to show support for the first responders. Some people don’t realize that after such an event, it’s very difficult to go home with what you saw.”
Never miss a local story.
Those who lost their lives last week include Alexa Duran, an 18-year-old FIU freshman; Navaro Brown, 37, who was working on the bridge; Brandon Brownfield, a father of three and tower crane technician; Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60, a systems technician; Osvaldo González, 57, who owned a party rental business; and Alberto Arias, 53, who was a business and life partner of González’s.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments