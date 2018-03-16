‘A dark day in our history:’ FIU opens Friday, offer counseling after bridge collapse

A day after its brand-new passenger bridge collapsed, killing at least four people as of Thursday evening, Florida International University’s campus will be open on Friday, although classes won’t resume until Monday when spring break ends.
In an emailed update to the university community, FIU President Mark Rosenberg said the school would be offering counseling resources for students, faculty and staff. The FIU Center for Children and Families is offering free individual consultations for families with children who may have been affected by the bridge collapse.
Students are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services. Faculty and staff can contact the Office of Employee Assistance.
“Today is a dark day in our history,” he wrote in an email. “Just five days ago, we stood on 8th Street, united in celebration. Tonight we grieve for all the victims of the bridge collapse.”
Rosenberg also said the university would run shuttles between Lot 3 in front of the Student Academic Success Center and the Fourth Street Commons building in Sweetwater, and that shuttles would run every 20 minutes. The shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Shuttles won’t be available Saturday.
Southwest Eighth Street from 107th Avenue to 117th Avenue will remain closed until further notice. The Eighth Street exit off the Florida Turnpike will also be closed indefinitely.
“Please allow additional time for your commute to work,” he added.
