Miami-Dade’s final Hurricane Irma shelter says goodbye to last resident and closes down

Nelly Diaz, left, and Albino Perez, center, watch over their 2-month old son, Nicholas, along with his aunt, Nelly Diaz, right, at the hurricane shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, home to the Youth Fair at Tamiami Park, 10901 Coral Way, Miami. The family and many of their relatives came to the shelter along with their pets. The shelter said goodbye to its final resident on Wed., Oct. 4, 2017. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com