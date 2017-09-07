Miami-Dade opens four more shelters for Hurricane Irma

Miami-Dade opened for new storm shelters Thursday morning, bring to eight the total number of county-provided refuges from Hurricane Irma.
The four new shelters are at schools. They are:
Miami Carol City Senior, 3301 Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Gardens
Miami Central Senior, 1781 NW 95 St., Miami
North Miami Senior, 13110 NE 8th Ave., North Miami
TERRA Environmental, 11005 SW 84th St., Miami.
On Wednesday, Miami-Dade opened four other shelters:
North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NW 167th St., North Miami Beach
South Miami Senior High, 6856 SW 53rd St., South Miami
Felix Varela Senior High, 15255 SW 96th St., Miami (in the West Kendall area)
The Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, home to the Youth Fair at Tamiami Park, 10901 Coral Way, Miami. This is the shelter that is also accepting pets, and visitors should enter through Gate 2.
Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Wednesday issued evacuation orders for all of the A zone, an area that covers the mainland of South Dade and pockets of bayfront north of Miami, as well as Key Biscayne and Virginia Key. He also ordered all of Miami-Dade’s barrier islands, including Miami Beach, to evacuate. Those islands represent the eastern segment of the B zone.
The orders took effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, and Gimenez told residents police wouldn’t force them to comply with the voluntary directives, but that they risk being marooned without emergency services during the storm if they don’t leave.
The evacuation zones are really the county’s Storm Surging Planning zones, and map out the impact of severe flooding from hurricanes.
On Thursday, Gimenez huddled with aides and government officials to decide whether to expand the evacuation orders to include all of B. There is also the chance he could expand the evacuation even further inland to the C zone.
To check your evacuation zones, visit this county website and enter your home address.
