Four hurricane shelters open in Miami-Dade ahead of Irma, including one for your pets

Pets need shelter from the storm, too. Miami-Dade on Wednesday announced the opening of a “pet-friendly” shelter at Tamiami Park, the only one accepting animals out of the four that the county opened. The pet-friendly shelter is at the Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, which is home to the Youth Fair. Visitors to the pet-friendly shelter enter Gate 2 on at 10901 Coral Way, Miami. MIAMI HERALD FILE PHOTO