Pets need shelter from the storm, too. Miami-Dade on Wednesday announced the opening of a “pet-friendly” shelter at Tamiami Park, the only one accepting animals out of the four that the county opened. The pet-friendly shelter is at the Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, which is home to the Youth Fair. Visitors to the pet-friendly shelter enter Gate 2 on at 10901 Coral Way, Miami. MIAMI HERALD FILE PHOTO

Miami-Dade County

Four hurricane shelters open in Miami-Dade ahead of Irma, including one for your pets

By Douglas Hanks

dhanks@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 6:08 PM

Miami-Dade announced the opening of four hurricane shelters Wednesday afternoon ahead of Irma, including one that accepts household pets.

The shelters opened at 5 p.m., well in advance of the expected arrival of tropical-storm winds Saturday morning in the Miami area. Mayor Carlos Gimenez has scheduled a 6 p.m. press conference, but so far has not ordered evacuations. Both Miami and Miami Beach have urged their residents in evacuation zones to begin leaving.

The shelters opened by the county are:

North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NW 167th St., North Miami Beach

South Miami Senior High, 6856 SW 53rd St., South Miami

Felix Varela Senior High, 15255 SW 96th St., Miami (in the West Kendall area)

The Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, home to the Youth Fair at Tamiami Park, 10901 Coral Way, Miami. This is the shelter that is also accepting pets, and visitors should enter through Gate 2.

The fairgrounds shelter will accept dogs and cats, as well as any pets in a cage.

