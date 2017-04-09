Gunman in Equinox shooting dropped from payroll before shooting, gym says

The popular personal trainer alleged to have fatally shot the general manger of the Equinox gym and seriously wounded another supervisor Saturday in a dispute abruptly parted from his job shortly before opening fire, according to a note Equinox sent to clients early Sunday morning.
The email does not name Abeku Wilson, the alleged gunman and longtime Equinox trainer, but says “a former trainer walked into our club in Coral Gables and shot two members of our team.” Wilson had trained a client about an hour before the early afternoon shooting, and was seen at Equinox throughout the morning. The email seems to confirm what two Equinox employees reported after the shooting: that Wilson was fired, and then shot two of the top executives at the high-end gym.
Equinox representatives were not immediately available for comment. The shooting left Janine Ackerman, the Coral Gables general manager, dead, and Marios Hortis, the fitness manager, critically wounded.
In the email, Equinox told members it was arranging for grief counselors to assemble at a nearby hotel for both employees and members of the fitness club. “We encourage everyone to use these services,” read the email.
Sent shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday with a subject line “Yesterday’s Tragedy - Coral Gables,” the email represents the most elaborate statement yet from the chain of upscale fitness clubs thrust into the national plague of workplace shootings. Wilson, 33, is believed to have fatally shot himself after the shooting.
“Our entire Equinox family experienced a terrible tragedy yesterday when a former trainer walked into our club in Coral Gables and shot two members of our team,” the email read. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our General Manager, Janine Ackerman, was shot and killed, and our Fitness Manager, Marios Hortis, was shot and crtically wounded.”
The email continued:
“Janine was 35 years old and had been a member of our Equinox family for nearly two years. She was promoted to General Manager of our club in Coral Gables last August. She was a kind and caring soul, a person we all loved and will deeply miss. Her memory will never be forgotten.”
“Marios Hortis, 42 years old, has been with Equinox for more than six years. He was severely wounded when the shooter initially entered the club. We are praying for Marios and his family.”
After outlining the details for grief counseling, the email continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. Our most important priority is the safety and security of our team and our community. We will always do everything in our power to ensure that safety in every way possible.”
