Chili’s restaurant worker shot, taken to hospital. Suspect fled, not captured

An employee at a Chili’s Restaurant in Miami Gardens was shot Monday afternoon and transported to the hospital by ambulance, a city spokesperson said.
Miami Gardens spokeswoman Petula Burks said the injury was non-life threatening and that the Chili’s worker was taken to Aventura Hospital. She didn’t know if the victim was a man or a woman.
The shooter fled the restaurant at Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue and hadn’t been captured by late Monday afternoon, Burks said.
