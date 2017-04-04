He once threatened to kill his fiancee. Now, police say he killed a man over his girlfriend.

A Miami man on probation for threatening to kill a previous fiancee has been arrested after allegedly killing someone who argued with his current girlfriend.
Herald news partner CBS4 reports Arturo Exum, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday after Monday’s shooting at a Miami Gardens’ Chili’s Grill & Bar.
Here’s what Miami Gardens spokesman Petula Burks says went down Monday afternoon at 19801 NW 2nd Ave.:
Lester Reid, 36, and a Chili’s coworker got into an argument. Whether prompted by the subject matter or intensity of the argument, the coworker felt the need to phone her boyfriend, Arturo Exum. He showed up to the restaurant and shot Reid several times, police said.
Reid was taken to Aventura Hospital where he died. Exum, 5-11, 155, raced out of the restaurant.
Exum, 31, is on a three-year probation after pleading no contest to charges of felony battery and felony domestic strangling in 2015. According to his arrest paperwork, angry over debit card use, he strangled his live-in fiancee until she was unable to breathe, then passed out. After she awoke, he pointed a .380 Ruger handgun at her, said he was going to kill her and racked the slide. He left the house declaring he’d return to finish what he’d started. The woman’s oldest daughter was in the home while this occurred. She got help for her mother.
The ex-fiancee had three previous temporary restraining orders against Exum, who had been charged, but not prosecuted in three previous domestic violence incidents against the same woman. The most recent of those incidents included a charge of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman.
In this March 11 Facebook post by Tracy Bell Jr., Exum is on the left.
