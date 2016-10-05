Miami-Dade cancels school Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Matthew

With Hurricane Matthew inching closer to Florida, the Miami-Dade school district announced Wednesday morning that schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Middle school students will also be released early Wednesday, at 3 p.m. instead of 3:40 p.m., but elementary and high school students will still get out of class at the usual time. Wednesday is an early dismissal day in Miami-Dade, meaning that elementary school students finish at 1:50 p.m. and high school students finish at 2:30 p.m.
“By 3 p.m., all students and all teachers should be on their way home,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Wednesday morning, speaking from Miami-Dade County’s Emergency Operations Center.
Broward County announced Tuesday night that its schools would be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Schools in both districts are still open Wednesday, but after-school activities, sports games and night classes have been canceled. In Miami-Dade, privately operated after care programs will remain open until 6 p.m., although the district is urging parents to pick up their children as early as possible.
All Archdiocese of Miami Catholic schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will also be closed Thursday and Friday, and after school activities on Wednesday have been canceled. Basilica School St. Mary Star of the Sea, the only Archdiocese of Miami Catholic school in Monroe County, will remain open.
Schools in Palm Beach county are closed on Thursday and Friday.
Florida Atlantic University has canceled classes from Wednesday at 3 p.m. through Sunday and Barry University campuses in Miami Shores, Hollywood, Kendall, Davie and Pembroke Pines will be closed starting Wednesday at noon.
