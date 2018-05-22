State divulges evidence — including cellphone videos — to Nikolas Cruz defense team

Nikolas Cruz's defense team just got a preview of the depth and breadth of the case that the Broward state attorney plans to present in its efforts to have the Parkland school shooter convicted and condemned to die.
The state's discovery list — an accounting of the potential witnesses and evidence — was published on the Broward clerk of courts' website.
Among the unanticipated items: The list notes that Cruz recorded three statements on his cellphone sometime before the shooting spree that left 17 dead, including 14 students, and another 17 wounded. It is not clear from the list what he might have said on the videos.
Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. He used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the assault.
The defense team has said Cruz is prepared to plead guilty if the death penalty is taken off the table. In March, prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty.
Other items included in the tally of evidence and potential witnesses: A list of 434 officers from various departments, including the Broward Sheriff's Office, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Margate and Miramar; Cruz's vest, hat, backpack, rifle case and other clothing warn during the crime; and Uber records.
It was not clear exactly when the videos were recorded.
The Public Defender's Office, which is representing Cruz, could not be reached for comment Monday night.
The defense team has yet to request certain evidence, including body-camera footage, photographs from inside the 1200 building where the victims were shot, autopsy reports, medical records pertaining to the victims and crime scene reconstructions. Once the defense requests that material, it can become public record.
While the evidence in the just-released list is now available to Cruz's defense attorneys, it is not yet accessible to the public.
Comments