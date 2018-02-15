More Videos

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch reacts to Douglas High mass shooting 1:14

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch reacts to Douglas High mass shooting

Pause
Douglas High student Liam Kiernan reacts to mass shooting 1:40

Douglas High student Liam Kiernan reacts to mass shooting

Miami-Dade superintendent comments on Broward shooting 1:28

Miami-Dade superintendent comments on Broward shooting

SWAT leave scene after shooting suspect was apprehended 0:32

SWAT leave scene after shooting suspect was apprehended

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school 2:34

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school

Doctors update status of Douglas school shooting victims 0:47

Doctors update status of Douglas school shooting victims

Panicked mother reunited with son after Douglas school shooting 0:42

Panicked mother reunited with son after Douglas school shooting

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school 0:38

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school

Broward Sheriff holds press conference after mass shooting in school 4:32

Broward Sheriff holds press conference after mass shooting in school

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:53

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at Broward County Jail on Thursday, February 15, 2018. Reliable News Media
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrives at Broward County Jail on Thursday, February 15, 2018. Reliable News Media

Broward County

He had a ‘cold stare.’ What the neighbors say about the school shooting suspect

By NICHOLAS NEHAMAS

nnehamas@miamiherald.com

February 15, 2018 12:12 PM

Police repeatedly visited the Parkland home of 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz as he was growing up, former neighbors say.

The Stoneman Douglas shooting suspect scared residents of his upscale street with erratic and sometimes violent behavior, especially toward animals.

“That child had an extremely cold stare,” said Rhonda Roxburgh, 45. “He was going to hurt somebody. I just didn’t know it would be this bad.”

Roxburgh, who now lives in North Carolina, said other children seemed scared of him, too, standing far away from him at a nearby bus stop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He would sit on the curb by himself,” she said. “He was isolated. Nobody wanted to be around him.”

Neighbors said the police had been called to the Cruz home “dozens” of times.

“BSO knew there was a problem,” according to Roxburgh.

When trouble came, Cruz’s adoptive mother, Lynda, was always “very apologetic,” said former neighbor Shelby Spino, including after an incident where Nikolas Cruz pelted her family’s car with eggs.

“I think she had her hands full,” Spino said.

Cruz’s troubling behavior grew worse as he got older in this quiet neighborhood of spacious homes, some gated or fenced off from the street.

Spino said she once saw him shooting at a neighbor’s chickens with a B.B. or pellet gun. Other neighbors reported him shooting at squirrels, poking a rabbit hole with a stick and setting his family’s dog on another neighbor’s piglets.

He was “just a little bit creepy,” Spino said. “I would wave and he would stare back.”

His younger brother, Zachary, was quiet and caused no problems, often skateboarding around the neighborhood.

Roxburgh’s parents, Christine and Malcolm, were out of town when the Cruz family moved out about a year ago.

“It was a relief for us,” Malcolm said. “We never knew what they were going to do.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch reacts to Douglas High mass shooting 1:14

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch reacts to Douglas High mass shooting

Pause
Douglas High student Liam Kiernan reacts to mass shooting 1:40

Douglas High student Liam Kiernan reacts to mass shooting

Miami-Dade superintendent comments on Broward shooting 1:28

Miami-Dade superintendent comments on Broward shooting

SWAT leave scene after shooting suspect was apprehended 0:32

SWAT leave scene after shooting suspect was apprehended

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school 2:34

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school

Doctors update status of Douglas school shooting victims 0:47

Doctors update status of Douglas school shooting victims

Panicked mother reunited with son after Douglas school shooting 0:42

Panicked mother reunited with son after Douglas school shooting

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school 0:38

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school

Broward Sheriff holds press conference after mass shooting in school 4:32

Broward Sheriff holds press conference after mass shooting in school

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:53

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school

View More Video