Parkland school shooter will face death penalty, prosecutors announce

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 126 Police searching for duo that burglarized van Pause 43 Kendall Toyota kid investigated in a deadly drug deal 68 Man dies after East Little Havana shooting 24 Swarm of thieves steal motorcycles from Miami towing company 185 Confessed school shooter Cruz makes court appearance 30 Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 60 Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video 143 Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel