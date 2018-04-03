They demanded change, but Parkland students say this school safety rule goes too far

Student activist Cameron Kasky went to school on Tuesday with a see-through backpack filled with tampons, an act of protest against the school’s new clear-bag policy.
For him and dozens of his classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the new rule requiring students to carry their belongings in clear backpacks is a violation of privacy, period.
And since it went into effect on Monday — almost two months after a former student sneaked an AR-15 onto campus in a rifle bag and used it to kill 17 people — students have complained that the policy is unnecessary and intrusive.
“Unless they’re bullet-proof, I don’t feel much safer,” Kasky, who created the activist group Never Again and helped organize the student rally March for Our Lives, wrote on Twitter.
#MSDStrongpic.twitter.com/kKn1saUDTC— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) April 3, 2018
In their first couple of days back from spring break, some students have turned their school-issued bags into improvised picket signs. Others have turned them into jokes.
This is such a joke. Clear backpacks aren’t going to do ANYTHING, we NEED gun control. #marchforourlivespic.twitter.com/UOk16vKt51— Alfonso Calderón (@Alfonso_Cal) April 3, 2018
Delaney Tarr, a student activist at the school, spent much of her Monday evening — and some of her early Tuesday morning — decorating her school-issued bag with pins and paint, and also tampons.
“We need real change,” she painted on the front of the bag. On the back, a pin reads, “Enough is enough.”
clear bags can’t work if it’s on your head pic.twitter.com/vuAixmgLbJ— anth #msdstrong (@luvanth) April 2, 2018
But despite the outcry on social media, teachers “for the most part” have embraced the policy, said Greg Pittman, an American History teacher at the school of about 3,300.
“The teachers have the students’ interests at hand,” Pittman said. “We see danger now and do not want a copy cat.”
Pittman said he supports the anti-gun violence movement started by student activists at the school. He even flew to Washington, D.C, with some of his students for the March for Our Lives gun-reform protest on March 24.
Security at the Parkland school has been bolstered following the Feb. 14 massacre, with about 10 Broward Sheriff’s deputies stationed on campus daily and, more recently, the addition of eight Florida Highway Patrol troopers scheduled to monitor gates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Students, now required to wear ID badges around their necks at all times, are being allowed inside through four monitored gates before school starts, and through just one entry point after the bell rings. The school district is “exploring options” to begin using metal-detecting wands at entrances and potentially permanent metal detectors. Sports bags and instrument cases are now checked at entry points and must be dropped off with a teacher or coach before school starts.
“The process will be very similar to when you enter a sporting event, concert, or even Disney World. As a first step, we are looking to see if we can get the kids through these entrances in a timely manner,” Principal Ty Thompson said in a March 30 memo to parents. “It is very difficult to balance both convenience/privacy with safety/security; if there is more of one, the other often suffers, but I will do my best to balance the two.”
While most of these measures are limited to Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the school district has reinforced safety protocols district-wide. These include requiring all students and staff to wear ID badges and locking classroom doors “at all times,” according to a March 21 letter to parents from Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.
Pittman, however, said the police presence on Monday — the first day back from spring break — was sloppy. He said when he drove onto campus around 6:30 a.m. there wasn’t any law enforcement on duty, “only crossing guards.” Security eventually arrived after Pittman called Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, and Gov. Rick Scott’s office.
“Kids don’t like any change,” he said. “Most teachers want more security.”
Tuesday was better, he said, although acts of defiance against the measures from students on campus have dominated much of the discussion on the ground and on social media.
Principal Thompson, who is revered by much of the student body, has pleaded with teachers, students and their parents for patience as school officials and the Broward schools district figures out how to keep students safe long term.
“While I know there are a lot of ideas out there, and a lot of coulda, woulda, shoulda’s, I’m working with law enforcement and local officials to put the best logical plan in place,” he wrote in a memo to parents on March 21. “Those that know me, know that I am a common sense kinda guy. There are a lot of great plans on paper, but implementation is just not feasible. And with a million things hitting me at once, I need to make sure plans make sense and are doable.”
