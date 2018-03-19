Brother of Parkland shooter arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High, BSO says

The brother of Nikolas Cruz, Zachary Cruz, center, leaves the courtroom after his brother's arraignment before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Cruz Monday, March 19, 2018, and charged him with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of last month’s mass shooting by his brother Nikolas. Wilfredo Lee AP