Two Douglas students arrested for taking knives to school. Another made threats, BSO says

Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas students were arrested Tuesday after being found with knives in separate incidents, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
A third student was charged with a misdemeanor after detectives say he made a threat on social media.
One student pulled a knife out of her bra after a lunchtime confrontation, according to an arrest report. Another student was reported to a teacher Tuesday after he allegedly displayed a knife on a bus the day before.
Both students were charged with possession of a weapon on school property and exhibiting a weapon.
BSO said they were also alerted Tuesday to photos shared on Snapchat by a 10th-grader. Deputies say one image showed him with a gun in his waistband and the other showed bullets. Both had threatening messages, BSO said.
“BSO detectives found the suspect's action to have interfered with school function and disturbed the peace,” the department said in a statement. “The teen was subsequently hospitalized under the Baker Act for being a threat to himself.”
The arrests come one day after Zachary Cruz, the brother of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing on school grounds. Tuesday morning, a judge ordered Zachary Cruz be held on a $500,000 bond.
