A teen was charged with sending a written threat to kill after detectives say he posted a message on Instagram saying he planned on killing people at several Broward schools.
A teen was charged with sending a written threat to kill after detectives say he posted a message on Instagram saying he planned on killing people at several Broward schools. Daniel Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com
A teen was charged with sending a written threat to kill after detectives say he posted a message on Instagram saying he planned on killing people at several Broward schools. Daniel Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Broward County

Teen arrested after posting online threat to ‘kill people’ at several Broward schools

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

February 18, 2018 10:46 PM

A 15 year-old was arrested and charged with sending a written threat to kill after detectives say he posted a message on social media threatening to kill people at several Broward schools.

The threat came Friday, two days after a lone gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School in Parkland killing 14 students and three teachers.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Lauderhill teen posted the threat on Instagram. The department was alerted to the post just after midnight Friday.

“BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives immediately launched an investigation into the threat, ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody that afternoon,” BSO said in a news release. “The teen appeared to be remorseful and claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the days after the deadly shooting, several threats across the United States — including South Florida — popped up at schools.

On Thursday, Davie police announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl, who officers say wrote a threatening not and slipped it under the assistant principal’s door . The same day, Hallandale High received threats causing an investigation.

In Miami-Dade alone, the threats jumped to about 50 in one day, Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Ian A. Moffett told the Miami Herald following the Parkland shooting. Only one ended in an arrest.

BSO warned that anyone “found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Anyone who is aware of a suspected threat is asked to call 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

More Videos

Student remembers teacher as 'So nice. So caring' 1:08

Student remembers teacher as 'So nice. So caring'

Pause
Friends and family attend the funeral service of Jaime Guttenberg 0:38

Friends and family attend the funeral service of Jaime Guttenberg

Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform 0:52

Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform

Aaron Chen speaks about his cousin Peter Wang 4:09

Aaron Chen speaks about his cousin Peter Wang

Friend of Victim: 'Everyone loved Alex' 0:55

Friend of Victim: 'Everyone loved Alex'

Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally 0:51

Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally

A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High 2:12

A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High

Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac. 1:41

Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac.

'Our innocence has been taken from us.' 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us.'

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre 0:55

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre

Manatee County Sheriff's Office outlines how to survive an active shooter situation in this video. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Student remembers teacher as 'So nice. So caring' 1:08

Student remembers teacher as 'So nice. So caring'

Pause
Friends and family attend the funeral service of Jaime Guttenberg 0:38

Friends and family attend the funeral service of Jaime Guttenberg

Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform 0:52

Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform

Aaron Chen speaks about his cousin Peter Wang 4:09

Aaron Chen speaks about his cousin Peter Wang

Friend of Victim: 'Everyone loved Alex' 0:55

Friend of Victim: 'Everyone loved Alex'

Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally 0:51

Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally

A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High 2:12

A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High

Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac. 1:41

Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac.

'Our innocence has been taken from us.' 1:48

'Our innocence has been taken from us.'

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre 0:55

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre

Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform

View More Video