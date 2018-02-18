Teen arrested after posting online threat to ‘kill people’ at several Broward schools

A 15 year-old was arrested and charged with sending a written threat to kill after detectives say he posted a message on social media threatening to kill people at several Broward schools.
The threat came Friday, two days after a lone gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School in Parkland killing 14 students and three teachers.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Lauderhill teen posted the threat on Instagram. The department was alerted to the post just after midnight Friday.
“BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives immediately launched an investigation into the threat, ultimately locating the suspect and taking him into custody that afternoon,” BSO said in a news release. “The teen appeared to be remorseful and claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.”
15-year-old Broward County boy arrested after posting on Instagram that he was going to “kill people” at several Broward schools. @browardsheriff says he “appeared to be remorseful and claimed his post was a joke aimed at scaring his cousin.”— Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) February 19, 2018
In the days after the deadly shooting, several threats across the United States — including South Florida — popped up at schools.
On Thursday, Davie police announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl, who officers say wrote a threatening not and slipped it under the assistant principal’s door . The same day, Hallandale High received threats causing an investigation.
In Miami-Dade alone, the threats jumped to about 50 in one day, Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Ian A. Moffett told the Miami Herald following the Parkland shooting. Only one ended in an arrest.
BSO warned that anyone “found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”
Anyone who is aware of a suspected threat is asked to call 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
