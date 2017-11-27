This couple never saw what ended their lives on a holiday drive home

Kevin and Michelle Livingston never saw what killed them Sunday afternoon on an empty West Broward stretch of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s account of the crash.

They never saw why their Ford Expedition wound up in a canal.

The tread on the Expedition’s left rear tire split.

According to FHP, Kevin Livingston couldn’t keep control of the Expedition before it careened into the canal.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kevin, 42, and former Fort Lauderdale resident Michelle, 35, died at mile marker 32 on the northbound side of I-75. The couple, headed home to Tampa, celebrated their eighth anniversary in April.

They became South Florida’s fourth and fifth holiday weekend deaths from a vehicle that crashed into water.