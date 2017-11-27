Kevin and Michelle Livingston, celebrating their eighth anniversary.
Broward County

This couple never saw what ended their lives on a holiday drive home

By David J. Neal

November 27, 2017 08:41 AM

Kevin and Michelle Livingston never saw what killed them Sunday afternoon on an empty West Broward stretch of Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s account of the crash.

They never saw why their Ford Expedition wound up in a canal.

The tread on the Expedition’s left rear tire split.

According to FHP, Kevin Livingston couldn’t keep control of the Expedition before it careened into the canal.

Kevin, 42, and former Fort Lauderdale resident Michelle, 35, died at mile marker 32 on the northbound side of I-75. The couple, headed home to Tampa, celebrated their eighth anniversary in April.

They became South Florida’s fourth and fifth holiday weekend deaths from a vehicle that crashed into water.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

