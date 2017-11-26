Weekend’s third car-into-canal crash leaves 2 more dead and I-75 shut down

A rollover crash into a canal resulted in death for the third time this holiday weekend in South Florida.
Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocky confirmed two people were killed in a crash that blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 32 on Sunday afternoon.
Two men died when a Honda crashed off I-95 and into a pond Thanksgiving Day. On Saturday, as reported by Herald news partner CBS4, Miami resident Willie Joe Johnson died after rolling his car into a Miami Gardens canal.
Updated: Crash in Broward on I-75 north at Mile Marker 32, all lanes blocked. Last updated at 01:23:24PM. https://t.co/Vse8J8zAh6— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) November 26, 2017
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments