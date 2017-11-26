Weekend’s third car-into-canal crash leaves 2 more dead and I-75 shut down

Broward County

A rollover crash into a canal resulted in death for the third time this holiday weekend in South Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Wysocky confirmed two people were killed in a crash that blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 32 on Sunday afternoon.

Two men died when a Honda crashed off I-95 and into a pond Thanksgiving Day. On Saturday, as reported by Herald news partner CBS4, Miami resident Willie Joe Johnson died after rolling his car into a Miami Gardens canal.

