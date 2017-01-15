He tried to escape from more jail time. That killed a mom and her friend, cops say

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says Pause

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

1:29 Flowers, tears for shooting victims

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

2:00 Obama hosts final Kennedy Center Honors