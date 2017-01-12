A man runs into a canal as police arrive. He didn’t come out

A man drowned Thursday morning in a canal near the Miami-Dade/Broward line. The incident involved Miramar police and Davie Fire Rescue and is being investigated by Miami-Dade police.
Identification of the body hadn’t been released as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to Miramar police, several officers rolled in and around a gated Vizcaya community that had seen several car burglaries after getting a 911 call of an attempted car burglary in progress. One of the officers outside the neighborhood saw a man run across Honey Hill Road and go into the canal.
Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said several officers tried to get the man out, yet he still went under. Davie Fire Rescue’s dive team arrived to retrieve the man’s body. The canal is on the Miami-Dade side of the county line.
Rues stressed that Miramar police didn’t know why the man was running or why he ran into the canal. She said police hadn’t been chasing the man and he wasn’t a suspect in the car burglaries. But a Facebook post from an area resident says the man ran when police arrived to investigate the car burglary.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments