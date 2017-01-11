Broward County

One passenger dead, another in critical condition after SUV dives into Pembroke Pines canal

A sudden medical malady might have turned a drive out of a library parking lot into a fatal dive into a Pembroke Pines canal Wednesday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines police say Miramar’s Joan Rose, 61, was declared dead on arrival at Memorial Hospital Miramar while Sandy Rose, 63, remains in critical condition at the hospital, not that far from where they and their SUV went into a canal.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the accident began at 1:55 p.m. in the Broward County Southwest Regional Library parking lot, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, when Sandy Rose, who was driving, suffered a medical condition.

With Sandy unable to control the 2004 Toyota Highlander, the Roses were helpless passengers as the SUV hopped off the road, bumped over several cement curbs, then bounced down the embankment into the canal near 17200 Sheridan St.

Three witnesses and police couldn’t extricate the couple from the submerged car. Pembroke Pines police divers eventually got them out.

