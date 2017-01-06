Broward County

January 6, 2017 6:04 PM

Live blog: Here’s what we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

By Joey Flechas, Lance Dixon, Kyra Gurney and Monique Madan

jflechas@miamiherald.com

Check back for frequent updates.

6:26 P.M. Sen. Bill Nelson offers thoughts and prayers to the victims but no new information in a statement. He said that even with additional TSA canine teams it’s difficult to prevent these kinds of attacks and that travelers should remain vigilant.

6 P.M. A portait of the suspected shooter is emerging. Esteban Santiago, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was reportedly receiving mental health treatment. It’s unclear why he was in Fort Lauderdale or where he flew in from.

5:55 P.M. A trauma surgeon at Broward Health Medical Center tells reporters that "no one who has arrived at the hospital has expired." There were 5 patients brought to Broward General deemed as "trauma" patients. Three had less serious injuries. Two underwent surgery. All are in stable condition.

5:20 P.M. Gov. Rick Scott arrives in Fort Lauderdale and addresses the media. He says he heard about the shooting while in Fort Myers. Scott offers no new information. He calls it a “senseless act of evil.” The governor says he did not reach out to, nor has he heard from President Barack Obama, but he spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and incoming Vice President Mike Pence.

4:30 P.M. Other airports around the U.S. have taken extra security measures. In Memphis, Carla Tipton Summer arrived on a flight that took off from Fort Lauderdale shortly after the shooting. The flight arrived at the Memphis airport around 4 p.m., but the passengers are on lock down and have been ordered to remain at the terminal. Tipton said they have not been told why they cannot leave.

Tipton said passengers were already on the plane at Terminal 2 in Fort Lauderdale when the shooting took place. They found out about the shooting when friends and family started sending messages. "We were calling frantically telling all of our families that we are OK," she said.

Tipton said the pilot did not make any announcements about the shooting.

4:28 P.M. Police outside the airport are searching people as they exit terminals.

3:30 P.M. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel addresses the media at the airport, confirming that five are dead and eight injured. He says there was only one shooter in Terminal 2, who was arrested unharmed, and no other shooter is at large.

Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, including one shooting victim.

Obtained by Miami Herald

3:13 P.M. The Federal Aviation Administration announces that no flights are arriving or departing from Fort Lauderdale. Flights destined for Fort Lauderdale were grounded.

3 P.M. Many passengers on tarmac are ushered across the runway to hangars. Deputies brief people, telling them authorities suspect possible active shooter.

2:30 P.M. Alarms sound at Terminal 1, and people are told to stay down. People are evacuated onto tarmac, joining a large crowd of travelers who are stuck either on the ground or inside parked airplanes.

 

A video posted by Chris Ritter (@chrisritter0270) on

2:26 P.M. Broward Sheriff’s Office confirms that five are dead and eight are injured and taken to the hospital.

 

#fortlauderdale

A video posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on

 

#fortlauderdale

A video posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on

2:20 P.M. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, briefed by local and national authorities, shares name of suspected shooter live on MSNBC. Officials later confirm the suspect is Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old native of the New York/New Jersey area who was living in Alaska, and he was carrying some form of military ID. He is believed to be a former U.S. Army soldier.

1:43 P.M. Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple people are dead. Eight more were taken to the hospital with injuries. Authorities take suspect into custody.

BETWEEN 1 and 1:30 P.M. Travelers in the airport are evacuated from terminals onto tarmac. Passengers in planes are stuck on the ground.

Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

Passengers can be scene on the Fort Lauderdale International airport's tarmac following a shooting on Jan. 6, 2016.

José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

12:55 P.M. Broward County Sheriff’s Office receives calls about shots fired in Terminal 2.

BETWEEN NOON AND 1 P.M. The gunman arrives at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Authorities believe he retrieved his bag from a carousel in Terminal 2, walked into the bathroom and loaded his weapon. After stepping back into the baggage claim area, he opened fire.

Witnesses said people were running and screaming in the immediate aftermath.

“Security didn’t seem to be panicking. They didn’t seem to know what was going on,” said David Steiger, who had just flown in from Philadelphia on business.

He said he was fortunate that his ride made it to him and he got out of the airport before the situation became more chaotic.

“At that point it was too early for people to know what was going on,” Steiger said.

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surveillance video shows cracker and cookie heist

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos