Live blog: Here’s what we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

6:26 P.M. Sen. Bill Nelson offers thoughts and prayers to the victims but no new information in a statement. He said that even with additional TSA canine teams it’s difficult to prevent these kinds of attacks and that travelers should remain vigilant.
6 P.M. A portait of the suspected shooter is emerging. Esteban Santiago, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, was reportedly receiving mental health treatment. It’s unclear why he was in Fort Lauderdale or where he flew in from.
Suspected #FortLauderdale shooter portrayed as troubled Army vet https://t.co/i6slCD9YYU via @PatriciaMazzei @NickNehamas @carolrosenberg pic.twitter.com/D9RRhY33cy— Joey Flechas (@joeflech) January 6, 2017
5:55 P.M. A trauma surgeon at Broward Health Medical Center tells reporters that "no one who has arrived at the hospital has expired." There were 5 patients brought to Broward General deemed as "trauma" patients. Three had less serious injuries. Two underwent surgery. All are in stable condition.
5:20 P.M. Gov. Rick Scott arrives in Fort Lauderdale and addresses the media. He says he heard about the shooting while in Fort Myers. Scott offers no new information. He calls it a “senseless act of evil.” The governor says he did not reach out to, nor has he heard from President Barack Obama, but he spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and incoming Vice President Mike Pence.
Gov Rick Scott said he hasn't heard from Obama or tried to reach him but spoke to trump and pence multiple times— Amy Sherman (@AmySherman1) January 6, 2017
4:30 P.M. Other airports around the U.S. have taken extra security measures. In Memphis, Carla Tipton Summer arrived on a flight that took off from Fort Lauderdale shortly after the shooting. The flight arrived at the Memphis airport around 4 p.m., but the passengers are on lock down and have been ordered to remain at the terminal. Tipton said they have not been told why they cannot leave.
Tipton said passengers were already on the plane at Terminal 2 in Fort Lauderdale when the shooting took place. They found out about the shooting when friends and family started sending messages. "We were calling frantically telling all of our families that we are OK," she said.
Tipton said the pilot did not make any announcements about the shooting.
4:28 P.M. Police outside the airport are searching people as they exit terminals.
Police are searching people as they exit the terminals at FLL. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/Gn8pZ7bkrW— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) January 6, 2017
3:30 P.M. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel addresses the media at the airport, confirming that five are dead and eight injured. He says there was only one shooter in Terminal 2, who was arrested unharmed, and no other shooter is at large.
3:13 P.M. The Federal Aviation Administration announces that no flights are arriving or departing from Fort Lauderdale. Flights destined for Fort Lauderdale were grounded.
Panicked at airport pic.twitter.com/XeiCtAUoWO— julie k. brown (@jknipebrown) January 6, 2017
3 P.M. Many passengers on tarmac are ushered across the runway to hangars. Deputies brief people, telling them authorities suspect possible active shooter.
@joeflech I'm currently stuck in my plane. They evacuated both terminals.— alex lee aillón (@alex_lee077) January 6, 2017
Briefing at Hangar not safe yet inside pic.twitter.com/4TcF8mYGdu— Frank Hoekstra (@FrankFrahoe) January 6, 2017
Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
2:30 P.M. Alarms sound at Terminal 1, and people are told to stay down. People are evacuated onto tarmac, joining a large crowd of travelers who are stuck either on the ground or inside parked airplanes.
2:26 P.M. Broward Sheriff’s Office confirms that five are dead and eight are injured and taken to the hospital.
2:20 P.M. Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, briefed by local and national authorities, shares name of suspected shooter live on MSNBC. Officials later confirm the suspect is Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old native of the New York/New Jersey area who was living in Alaska, and he was carrying some form of military ID. He is believed to be a former U.S. Army soldier.
1:43 P.M. Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple people are dead. Eight more were taken to the hospital with injuries. Authorities take suspect into custody.
BETWEEN 1 and 1:30 P.M. Travelers in the airport are evacuated from terminals onto tarmac. Passengers in planes are stuck on the ground.
12:55 P.M. Broward County Sheriff’s Office receives calls about shots fired in Terminal 2.
BETWEEN NOON AND 1 P.M. The gunman arrives at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Authorities believe he retrieved his bag from a carousel in Terminal 2, walked into the bathroom and loaded his weapon. After stepping back into the baggage claim area, he opened fire.
Witnesses said people were running and screaming in the immediate aftermath.
“Security didn’t seem to be panicking. They didn’t seem to know what was going on,” said David Steiger, who had just flown in from Philadelphia on business.
He said he was fortunate that his ride made it to him and he got out of the airport before the situation became more chaotic.
“At that point it was too early for people to know what was going on,” Steiger said.
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
