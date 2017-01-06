Travel to Fort Lauderdale airport halted after shooting incident

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been closed indefinitely following Friday’s shooting that left 5 dead.
The FAA has also ordered a nationwide ground stop for travel through Fort Lauderdale airport, which means all flights into and out of the airport have been canceled. Some flights are being diverted to other South Florida airports.
Travelers scheduled to fly from the airport Friday or Saturday should check with their airline for further instructions. Some have already canceled flights slated for Saturday morning.
Terminal 2, where the incident happened, is home to Delta Air Lines. Friday it canceled 14 flights and diverted six others bound for Fort Lauderdale to Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Jacksonville International Airport. The airline operates about 30 daily flights from FLL to nine destinations.
American Airlines, which operates out of Terminal 3 and canceled all flights into Fort Lauderdale through 8 p.m. Two flights were diverted to nearby airports. Two other flights that were in the air at the time of the incident landed safely and were kept away from the terminal.
American has a travel alert in place for customers that are scheduled to travel to or from Fort Lauderdale Friday or Saturday.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments