First Fort Lauderdale airport shooting victim identified

The first victim of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been identified as Terry Andres, 62.
Andres was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and died at the airport, according to a local NBC affiliate in Virginia, WAVY-TV. Andres’ daughter told the local news station that her father was at the airport with his wife, who was unharmed, and that the pair were going on vacation. Andres worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, according to his Facebook profile.
Andres had been a volunteer on a support truck to assist firefighters with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department in Virginia Beach. A former volunteer, Tommy Harrell, said he remembered Terry “as being a great person and doing anything to help out.”
Four others were killed and 8 people were injured in the attack, which occurred around 1 p.m. Friday when a lone gunman opened fire in a baggage-claim area. Law enforcement did not release the identities of the victims.
Comments