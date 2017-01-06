Broward County

January 6, 2017 9:27 PM

First Fort Lauderdale airport shooting victim identified

By Kyra Gurney

kgurney@miamiherald.com

The first victim of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been identified as Terry Andres, 62.

Andres was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and died at the airport, according to a local NBC affiliate in Virginia, WAVY-TV. Andres’ daughter told the local news station that her father was at the airport with his wife, who was unharmed, and that the pair were going on vacation. Andres worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, according to his Facebook profile.

Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

Pannsengers run for cover following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

@renesotografia

Andres had been a volunteer on a support truck to assist firefighters with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department in Virginia Beach. A former volunteer, Tommy Harrell, said he remembered Terry “as being a great person and doing anything to help out.”

Four others were killed and 8 people were injured in the attack, which occurred around 1 p.m. Friday when a lone gunman opened fire in a baggage-claim area. Law enforcement did not release the identities of the victims.

Scott: This was a tough day for our state

Florida governed Rick Scott addresses the media about the shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport outside Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 6, 2017.

Al Diaz Miami Herald

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos