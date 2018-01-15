ATV, bike riders pop wheelies on MLK Day, but in smaller numbers than previous years

Despite stern warnings from law enforcement, riders on motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles took to the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward counties Monday, but in significantly lower numbers than previous years.
They popped wheelies, rode over curbs and spun out in intersections. Commuters, stuck in traffic, waited patiently then went on their way.
By 4 p.m. Miami-Dade hadn’t reported any bad accidents. Police said they had made 10 arrests, handed out tickets to 23 people and impounded 58 vehicles.
“It’s still early,” warned Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
In Broward County, the Broward Sheriff’s Office had set up a mobile command center at 7200 Pines Blvd. near Pines Recreation Center. As of 5:30 p.m.Monday, BSO had made seven arrests related to the ATVs.
The annual and illegal riding of off-road vehicles in the streets has become a yearly tradition and protest of gun violence, dubbed “Bikes Up Guns Down.”
For the past four years local riders have been joined by others from as far away as New York and California. Each year they weave through Miami-Dade and Broward streets on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
This year they started early: Over the weekend, riders were spotted in groups on major thoroughfares like South Dixie Highway, U.S. 27 and the Palmetto Expressway. By Sunday, Miami-Dade police said it had already issued tickets, towed bikes and arrested people. Police agencies across South Florida warned ATV riders last week there would be “zero tolerance” for MLK Day ATV riders pulling stunts on the roads.
By Monday afternoon, sporadic pockets of motorcycle and ATV riders were captured on video throughout sections of South Florida. Most groups were on the smaller side, a dozen or two dozen riders.
