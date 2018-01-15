ATV, bike riders pop wheelies on MLK Day, but in smaller numbers than previous years

More Videos 1:00 How gold is melted Pause 12:06 Tough life lessons and a few laughs over breakfast with Tyler Perry 0:40 ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 1:27 Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:37 Thousands gathered in Liberty City to watch the MLK Parade 1:10 South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:14 Catastrophic claims specialist help South Florida after Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day Traffic came to a standstill as a group of dirt bike and ATV riders blew through the red light at Northwest 36th Street and Second Avenue in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2018, a day before the planned Martin Luther King Day Bikes up, Guns Down ride. Traffic came to a standstill as a group of dirt bike and ATV riders blew through the red light at Northwest 36th Street and Second Avenue in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2018, a day before the planned Martin Luther King Day Bikes up, Guns Down ride. Carlos Frias cfrias@miamiherald.com

