Miami-Dade County

January 16, 2017 4:41 PM

At least 3 shot during Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Northwest Dade park

By Charles Rabin and Carli Teproff

crabin@miamiherald.com

At least three people were shot Monday afternoon during a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at a Northwest Miami-Dade Park, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 6100 NW 32nd Ct. That was where people congregated after the annual Martin Luther King Day parade held earlier in the day in Liberty City.

Police said everyone was being cleared out of the park. It was not immediately known exactly how many people had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos