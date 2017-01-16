At least 3 shot during Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Northwest Dade park

At least three people were shot Monday afternoon during a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at a Northwest Miami-Dade Park, according to police.
The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 6100 NW 32nd Ct. That was where people congregated after the annual Martin Luther King Day parade held earlier in the day in Liberty City.
Police said everyone was being cleared out of the park. It was not immediately known exactly how many people had been shot or the extent of the injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
